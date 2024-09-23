DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.