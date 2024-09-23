EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,904 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $28.47 on Monday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $113.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Timothy Plan International ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a boost from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

