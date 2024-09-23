iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,930,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.