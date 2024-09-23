36,803 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

