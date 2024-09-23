EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,833 Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report) by 486.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEGA opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

About AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF

The AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VEGA Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for consistent returns in part by writing call options on its underlying securities. Long puts are used to hedge downside risk.

