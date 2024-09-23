Edge Capital Group LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,231,672. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

