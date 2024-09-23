Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,294.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $45.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

