Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

