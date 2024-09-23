EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

