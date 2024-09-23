Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

NIKE Trading Up 6.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

