Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.95 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6 %

DHI opened at $191.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.