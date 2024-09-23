Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.