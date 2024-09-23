Heartland BancCorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN opened at $148.00 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on HLAN

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.