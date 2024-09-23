Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $174.05 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $174.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

