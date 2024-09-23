Brighton Jones LLC Invests $228,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

