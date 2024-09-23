Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Heartland BancCorp. Price Performance

Shares of Heartland BancCorp. stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp. has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Get Heartland BancCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut Heartland BancCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Heartland BancCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.