Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 150 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 500.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

