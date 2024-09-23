EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,523 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.