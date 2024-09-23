EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $566.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.03 and a 200 day moving average of $543.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

