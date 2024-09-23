EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,400,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000.

IEI opened at $119.87 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

