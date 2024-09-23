Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 73,262.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $251.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

