Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $121.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

