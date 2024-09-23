Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 166,800.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $1,443,767. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.