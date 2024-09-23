Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,917 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after buying an additional 684,369 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.74 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

