EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

