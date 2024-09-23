Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Workday by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,402 shares of company stock worth $109,864,184. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

