Fairscale Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.29 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.