EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $902.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

