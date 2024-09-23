EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,067,000 after purchasing an additional 270,773 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,426,000. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

