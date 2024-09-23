450 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

