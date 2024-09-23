Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.