Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.