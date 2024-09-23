3,226 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Bought by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $11.91 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

