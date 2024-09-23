Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $109.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

