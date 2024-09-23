Fairscale Capital LLC Invests $27,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

