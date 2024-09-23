Fairscale Capital LLC Invests $40,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

TTE opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

