Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.