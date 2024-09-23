Fairscale Capital LLC Takes $58,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
