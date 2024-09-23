Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tennant by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. Tennant has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

