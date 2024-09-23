Fairscale Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

