Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,126 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ IBIT opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.