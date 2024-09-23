Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after buying an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.90 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

