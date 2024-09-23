Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $199.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

