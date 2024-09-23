2,422 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

