Fairscale Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.65 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

