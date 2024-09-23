Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Astec Industries worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.