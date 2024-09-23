Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 81,999.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of AZZ opened at $81.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

