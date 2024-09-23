Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $49,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

