Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $83.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

