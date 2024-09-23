Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,926 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Stoneridge worth $48,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 51.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $12.11 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

